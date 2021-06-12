POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Looking for a great way to spend your Saturday? Add the Shiny Side Up Motorcycle Safety Summit on June 19 to your calendar.

There will be something for everyone. Riders can test their skills with the motor training cone course, and, for folks who don’t ride, there will be motorcycles on display and information on how they can help riders stay safe, like taking time to look twice for motorcycles.

Food vendors will be on site. Police motors will also be on hand to answer questions about the motorcycles they ride and how motorcycles are used by law enforcement agencies in Eastern Idaho.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hillcrest High School in Ammon.

