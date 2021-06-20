AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)-Dozens of motorcycle enthusiasts revved their engines Saturday at Hillcrest High School, taking part in the first annual motorcycle safety event.

Idaho State Police and Grand Teton Harley Davidson teamed up to hold the “Shiny Side Up” motorcycle rally.

It was all about giving riders of all skill levels safety training and techniques to make sure everyone stays safe on the road, explained Sgt. Andrew Nakashima with ISP.

“The increased amount of traffic that’s on the road, the more motorcycles we see on the road, and of course the crashes that we see involving motorcycles kind of gave us the idea to put together a summit event that focuses on the importance of training,” Nakashima said, adding “We reached out to Grand Teton Harley Davidson and spoke to their people, they have a Harley Rides program, which teaches motorcycle safety riding, and so we partnered up with them and decided to host an event.”

Nakashima explained they got the idea of the event from ISP District 3 in Meridian, also saying they plan on having the event for years to come.

