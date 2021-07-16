IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Desert Eagles RC Club invites you to take a few shots at one of their model radio-controlled airplanes with a paintball gun.

You get 10 shots for $2.00. It’s part of a fundraiser for Veterans Mobility Corp that refurbishes electric wheelchairs and donates them to deserving disabled veterans in Southeast Idaho.

There will also be fight demonstrations and remote control airshow.

There will be a drawing for RC planes and other prizes and food.

The RC Club field is located just north of Andrus Trucking headquarters just off I-15 at Exit 113. It will be held Saturday, July 17, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

