POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Pocatello police and Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of an officer involved shooting in the parking lot of the Sizzler restaurant on Pocatello Creek Rd.

Investigators say it started with a traffic stop by State Police near the Super 8 on Bench Rd. and the suspect fired shots. A high speed chase ensued, and ended at the restaurant parking lot.

A witness tell us 3 shots were fired there. We are told the victim was alive when taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

The Sizzler parking lot is surrounded by police tape while our crews at the scene say investigators are talking to people inside and outside the building.

The road has not been closed.

