IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI) – An investigation is underway after a person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Irwin.

Bonneville Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in Irwin on Sunday afternoon, after one person was hospitalized and another person treated for injuries, according to a press release.

The incident took place near 3400 E. Block of Swan Valley Hwy in Irwin.

Deputies continue to work with the parties involved and the scene is secure.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.

The post Shooting in Irwin leaves person hospitalized appeared first on Local News 8.