POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Shooting in Pocatello sends one to the hospital with a gun shot wound Friday night.

Pocatello police say it happened on Belmont Street. A witness said it happened at 5:50 p.m.

Another person was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

It’s unknown if any suspects are still at large.

The Pocatello Police Department is asking if you saw anything or have any information to contact their non-emergency number (208) 234-6100.

