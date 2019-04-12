Shooting near Nipsey Hussle funeral procession leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A shooting during Thursday’s funeral procession for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle left at least one person dead and three others wounded in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. about three blocks away from the Hussle funeral procession route, according to FOX LA. Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore said the shooting occurred in the midst of the procession.

The victims were described as three males and one female with ages ranging between 30 and 50, Moore said. It wasn’t clear which one of the victims died. The identity of the suspected gunman wasn’t immediately released.

Hussle’s memorial service occurred earlier in the day at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and featured performances by Stevie Wonder, Jhene Aiko and Anthony Hamilton.

The service was followed by a 25-mile procession of Hussle’s casket throughout the city, including the South Los Angeles neighborhood where Hussle grew up and where Thursday’s shooting occurred.

Video showed hundreds of people crowding around the procession line as it moved through the city.

“Our people are working to provide for the safe passage of this procession,” Moore tweeted. “I’m proud of their work as they encounter this extraordinary outpouring of our communities. My [thanks] also to our community partners who act as peacekeepers.”

Hussle, a 33-year-old father of two, co-founded Vector90, the first co-working space in South Los Angeles that provides STEM programs for youth. He also headed the Destination Crenshaw project, which is pioneering a plan for an open-air museum celebrating black culture in L.A. along the Crenshaw bus line.

On the day of his death, Hussle reportedly made a last-minute decision to run to his “smart store” to get clothes and shoes for a friend who was just released from a 20-year prison term. While there, an altercation took place between Hussle and 29-year-old suspected gang member, Eric Holder. Hussle has ties to the Los Angeles Crips gang.

Holder left The Marathon store, then allegedly returned with a gun, and shot Hussle dead. Holder was soon arrested and charged with murder, to which he’s pleaded not guilty. Should he be convicted, he would face life in prison.

Fox News’ Anna Hopkins contributed to this report.