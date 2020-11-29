News

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) Idaho Falls Fire units were able to extinguish and control a Sunday morning outbuilding, chicken coop fire, on the north side of Idaho Falls

The Idaho Falls Fire Department says, “At about 10:56 a.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 6000 North and 25th East to an outbuilding fire. The reporting person stated that there was a chicken coop and 30×30 shop fully engulfed in flames. It was also reported that the shop roof had collapsed. Two campers were threatened by the fire, one of which had heat damage.

IFFD responded with an ambulance, two engines, a ladder truck and battalion chief. Two water tenders also responded to provide water supply.

The occupants inside the home evacuated. One adult male was evaluated on scene by IFFD personnel and released. It is reported at this time that the animals inside the outbuildings were unharmed. The fire was extinguished by approximately 11:11 a.m.

The cause of the fire was a heat lamp. This is the second fire IFFD has responded to in the last week that has been caused by a heat lamp. We would like to remind people to check their heat lamps to ensure they are away from combustibles or other flammable materials.

Damages are estimated at approximately $30,000 which includes the complete loss of the outbuildings and contents inside.”