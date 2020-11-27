BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Before you hit Main Street, or the keyboard, the Idaho Department of Finance is encouraging bargain hunters to “shop smart.”

The department said shopping should start by an assessment of your finances and setting a holiday budget. They say that budget will help prevent overspending and falling victim to internet scams.

To make the most out of your money, check out websites that compare prices for discounts online. To do that, combine the word “discount” or “coupon” with the name of the company.

Make sure to keep receipts, confirmation and tracking numbers and refund and return policies and warranties. Set aside a dedicated place to keep those records.

The department also suggests setting up spending alerts with your financial institution so you’re notified when purchases go over a certain dollar amount. That can check your spending and serve as a fraud-protection tool.

Be aware of unsolicited e-mails or emails from unknown senders that could infect your computer with viruses or malware. Just delete emails from unknown senders.

State financial experts also warn against shopping on fake websites. They said thousands of those sites exist selling counterfeit and phony goods. Look for their contact information. If the business does not list a verifiable address, phone number of email address at a specific physical location, it could be sign of a fake company.

If you suspect a business is phony, notify your credit card company about the charge and file a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. You can also find more information at the Idaho Department of Finance.