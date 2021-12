IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Shop with a Cop returns Saturday morning.

The event begins at 7 a.m. at the Idaho Falls Eagles Lodge.

Children will be paired up with law enforcement at breakfast.

Then at 8 a.m., they will turn on lights and sirens and head to the Ammon Target.

Children will meet with Santa and get some gifts for their families.

The post Shop with a Cop set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.