IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was notified by an Ammon Walmart employee of a female shoplifter who was about to flee the store.

As the deputy approached the entrance, he observed a female run out of the store and was advised by an employee she was the suspect. The deputy chased the female on foot through the parking lot a short distance. The deputy eventually stopped her, but she continued to struggle until she had to be placed on the ground and secured in handcuffs.

Deputies identified the female as 40-year-old Sarah Kathryn Westbrook of Idaho Falls and found her in possession of 10 items from inside the store that were not paid for, totaling just more than $200 in value. Deputies also found Westbrook in possession of multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Westbrook was transported to the Bonneville County jail where she was booked on misdemeanor charges for commercial burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. During the booking process, a single pill believed to be fentanyl was found concealed on Westbrook’s person resulting in additional charges for possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a jail facility, both felonies.

