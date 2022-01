IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital are running short on monoclonal antibody treatment.

Hospital administrators say there are not enough doses to treat everyone who has COVID-19.

They are focusing treatment on patients who are at the highest risk of becoming severely sick.

They are taking age, underlying health conditions and other risk factors into consideration.

