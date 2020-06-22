Holidays

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has canceled the Annual Treaty Day Fireworks on July 3, 2020.

Officials say there are concerns due to the coronavirus and other circumstances. Holding a large public gathering safely and responsibly would make this event difficult, the hotel said in a release.

“Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will work to respect and honor the spirit and idea of the Fort Bridger Treaty.”

