FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, having reviewed additional information and recommendations from health and government officials announce additional postponements and closures.

Due to the increase in public health concerns, Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is taking additional steps to limit large public gatherings.

Champions of Magic, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5, 2020 has been rescheduled to November 20, 2020. If guests have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the newly scheduled date. If a guest purchased a ticket online with a credit card, refunds can be requested by emailing support@yapsody.com. If a guest purchased in person with cash, refunds must be handled in person at the Cashier Window located inside the Casino. Refunds cannot be processed over the phone.

Spring Fling $33,000 Bingo Special, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5, 2020 has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 14, 2020. If guests have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the newly scheduled date. If a guest purchased a ticket online with a credit card, refunds can be requested by emailing support@yapsody.com. If a guest purchased in person with cash, refunds must be handled in person at the Bingo Cashier Window located inside the Bingo Hall. Refunds cannot be processed over the phone. Refunds must be requested by March 31, 2020.

Previously postponed concert Tracy Byrd, is rescheduled to Sunday, July 12, 2020. If you have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the newly scheduled date.

Previously, the Bridal and Quinceanera Show, originally scheduled for March 28, 2020 has been cancelled. Vendors can contact Michelle at 208-238-4833 for more information.

Other precautionary measures include the temporary closure of the Painted Horse Buffet beginning Sunday, March 15, 2020 until further notice.

Additionally, The Cedar Spa, Deka Gahni Deli, Hotel Swimming Pool, Hot Tub and Work Out Facility has been closed until further notice.

On the Casino Gaming Floor, all promotional activity has been cancelled until April 30, 2020 including all kiosk and live promotions including, but not limited to: Weekly Money Madness; Mystery Earn and Get; and Gaming Machine Tournaments. This also includes Sage Hill Casino and Bannock Peak Casino.

In the High Stakes Bingo Hall, all promotions have been cancelled until April 30, 2020. High Stake Bingo sessions will continue, however, seating distancing and Bingo Hall maximum capacities will be enforced.

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is committed to the health and safety of our Community, Guests and Team Members.

