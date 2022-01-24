FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Brad Paisley will be performing live on stage at its outdoor concert venue on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, January 27 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.

All other Brad Paisley concert tickets will go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

The post Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announces Brad Paisley concert appeared first on Local News 8.