FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has announced the postponement of the Yolanda Del Rio “La Gran Señora de Mexico” Concert.

The concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 28, has been postponed due to the increase in public health concerns.

Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is taking steps to limit large public gatherings.

If you have purchased a ticket, the ticket will be valid for the new date in 2021.

If you have questions, you can email support@yapsody.com.