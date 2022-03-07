FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Monday an Entertainment Line Up of concerts and shows.

The Entertainment Line Up is as follow:

Cedric the Entertainer

Friday, July 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. | Outdoor Show | Ticket Pricing: $49, $59, $69

Cedric the Entertainer, is an American actor, comedian, and game show host. He hosted BET’s Comic View during the 1993–94 season and Def Comedy Jam in 1995. He is best known for co-starring with Steve Harvey on The WB sitcom The Steve Harvey Show, as one of The Original Kings of Comedy, and for starring as Eddie Walker in Barbershop. He hosted the 12th season of the daytime version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2013–14 and starred in the TV Land original series The Soul Man, which aired from 2012 until 2016. He has also done voice work for Ice Age, the Madagascar film series, Charlotte’s Web and the Planes franchise. In 2018, Cedric received a Hollywood walk of fame star.



Stone Temple Pilots & Daughtry

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. | Outdoor Concert | Ticket Pricing: $69, $79, $89

Grammy Award Winning Stone Temple Pilots founded in 1992 in San Diego by vocalist Scott Wieland and bassist Robert DeLeo, exploded onto the music industry while riding the coattails of the Grunge scene of the early 1990s. STP released their debut album, Core, in 1992, and instantly became a rock powerhouse off of the success of the singles “Plush” and “Creep,” Core would go on to sell over eight million copies in the U.S. They have released seven studio albums and has become one of the most commercially successful bands of the 1990s, selling more than 18 million albums in the United States and 35 million worldwide.

Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21st Century, has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, producing 4 Top 20 Platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for 4 Grammy Awards and won 4 American Music Awards and 7 Billboard Music Awards including Album of the Year. The subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), Baptized (2013) and Cage To Rattle (2018) were all certified Gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. In 2020, Daughtry released their newest single, World On Fire, which marked their return to their rock roots and the top of the Rock Charts in the US.

Upcoming Entertainment

Neal McCoy – March 19 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Tracy Morgan – May 6 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Como La Flor – May 7 th at 8:00 p.m.

at 8:00 p.m. Nelly & T.I. – June 24 th at 8:00 p.m. (Outdoor)

at 8:00 p.m. (Outdoor) Brad Paisley – June 25th at 8:00 p.m. (Outdoor)

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s Facebook page for a special access code.

Tickets for these upcoming events will go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

