FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Neal McCoy will be performing Live on stage in the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

McCoy has released 15 studio albums on various labels and has released 34 singles to country radio.

In 1993, Neal McCoy broke through with the back-to-back number 1 singles “No Doubt About It” and “Wink” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His commercial success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh Top Ten hit, the number 10 “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On”, came in 2005 from his self-released “That’s Life.”

Tickets are on sale now. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

