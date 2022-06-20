FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Ron White will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All 4 of his comedy albums charted #1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts. He has sold over 14 million albums (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour), been nominated for two Grammys, and since 2004 has been one of the top three grossing standup comedians on tour in America.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

All other Ron White show tickets will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

