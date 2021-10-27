FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announced Hinder will be performing live on the stage in the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale, Friday, Oct. 29 at 10 am.

All tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

SBCH Upcoming Entertainment

Naughty By Nature | October 30, 2021 | 8:00 pm

Sawyer Brown | November 6, 2021 | 8:00 pm

Bill Engvall | December 12, 2021 | 5:00 pm & 8:00 pm

