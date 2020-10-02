Entertainment

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel will be hosting Joe Nichols live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center this Sunday.

“We are thrilled to have made it to this time and place,” Interim Chief Executive Officer Colista Eagle said. “We are very proud of the opportunity to provide quality entertainment, for our guests, in the safe environment we have created.”

Safety protocols have been implemented for the live concert. Most have been in place since May of this year, but some may be new to those who have not been to the Casino Hotel prior to this event. They include:

Guests must wear a mask while on property and during event.

Guests must have their temperature checked upon entering the casino hotel.

Guests must stop at security checkpoints upon arrival on property.

Guests must practice social distancing at least six feet apart.

No eating, drinking or smoking allowed on the gaming floor. Drinking will be allowed inside the event center, but a mask must be replaced on the face immediately.

Guests must play with their own Players Club card.

In addition to the safety protocols, the original floor layout of live events has changed.

“Under the recommendations of the CDC and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Safety Committee, we have reconfigured the seating arrangements for the upcoming live events,” Risk Management Coordinator Becky Martin said. “Allowing for physical distancing was a condition for permitting the event to move forward. We have worked diligently to provide the best possible environment protecting the health and safety of our guests, team members and the community.”

Limited tickets still remain and may be purchased HERE. The doors will open at 4:00 p.m., with the concert starting at 6:00 p.m.

Upcoming Events:

Rodney Carrington, Saturday, October 10, 2020

Yolanda Del Rio, Saturday, November 28, 2020