FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have canceled the 57th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billed as “Idaho’s largest outdoor festival,” the event was originally scheduled in August.

“Our annual festival brings in visitors from all over Indian Country throughout the United States, Canada and visitors throughout the world. It is the largest competition powwow and cultural sharing event sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes,” said Festival Coordinator Wendy Farmer. “The annual celebration gives many families the opportunity to visit and camp throughout the four-day event.”

Event activities include Arts and Craft vendors, Indian Relay Races, rodeo, traditional buffalo and salmon feast, and much more.

Despite the cancellation of this year’s Festival, the Tribes have approved several facility upgrade projects to the Festival and Rodeo grounds that include a new restroom/showers facility near the hand game area, replacing the hand game arbor, re-leveling of the dance arena, and replacement of the horse track outside rail of the rodeo grounds.

