FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The House of Tears Carvers is hosting their visit and blessing ceremony at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Thursday, July 1 from 10-11 a.m.

This summer, the House of Tears Carvers of the Lummi Nation are transporting a 24-foot totem pole they carved from Washington State to Washington D.C..

As this pole travels, it draws lines of connection–honoring, uniting and empowering communities working to protect sacred places. It carries the spirit of the lands it visits and the power and prayers of communities along the way.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In July, the delivery of a totem pole from Lummi carvers and spiritual leaders to the new Administration, along with events in Washington, D.C., will be the summit of a cross-country tour connecting twenty of the country’s Native-led struggles where sacred lands, waters, and wildlife are imperiled by dams, climate change, and extractive industries.

The ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.

The post Shoshone-Bannock Tribe hosts visit and blessing ceremony appeared first on Local News 8.