FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-With over 800 American Indian students attending the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, the Shoshone Bannock Tribes are officially applauding the school board’s decision to drop the “Indian” mascot at Pocatello High School.

In a public statement, Tribal officials said Wednesday they recognize the high school’s traditions of the past, they encouraged the Pocatello area community surrounding the Reservation to “learn, engage, and accept the rich, historical views of the tribes in teaching historical interpretations.”

The tribal statement continued:

“When it comes to public education, we should all strive to meet common efforts to provide a safe learning environment, that is respectful of different races, ethnicities, views, and religions. Multi-culturalism is a reality in southeastern Idaho and the Tribes presence is evident in the name of the City, County and rich history of southeastern Idaho.”

“We support a new name for Pocatello High School. There have been years of misunderstandings when it comes to tribes, and we seek to emphasize positive education and the creation of new learning opportunities for Idaho citizens to better understand and value diverse citizenship and cultures.”