FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said in a release Thursday it is disappointed in Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s comments posted Wednesday and wants him to resign.

The incident did not directly involve tribal community members, although, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said Rowland made racist comments about the Fort Hall Reservation.

In the Idaho Attorneys’ investigation, Rowland said, “I have been doing this job for 36 years, I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I’ve had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people.”

Members of the Fort Hall community disagree with Rowland’s statement including Chairman Devon Boyer, who said, “Rowland’s use of racial slurs about ‘Indians’ is extremely offensive.”

According to the Tribes’ Attorney, “Local law enforcement has a long history of violent criminal conduct towards tribal community members, stemming back decades. Race relations between local law enforcement has been controversial and sometimes violent.”

“We ask Rowland to officially step down as Sheriff and offer a public apology to the Fort Hall community,” Boyer said. “We hope the woman and the children involved will be able to heal from this traumatic incident. This incident should not have occurred but proves racism still exists. We need major relationship building between our communities.”

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes is the largest reservation in the State of Idaho and in the southeast region with more than 6,000 tribal members. There are more than 1,226 reservation residents that live in Bingham County and more than 800 Native American youth who attend the public schools in Bingham County.

According to the Idaho Attorney General Office, Rowland has been charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a youth group with a gun.

You can read our previous story HERE.

The post Shoshone-Bannock Tribes call for Sheriff Rowland’s resignation appeared first on Local News 8.