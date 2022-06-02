TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again in June.

May preview nights sold out quickly, and Shoshone Falls will be flowing harder both during the day and night.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry, this year’s water levels made annual flows uncertain.

“We’ve been in close contact with officials awaiting their decision,” she said. “We are incredibly grateful for Idaho Power’s partnership earlier in May and that we’ll be able to feature additional nights in June.”

Shoshone Falls will open for ticketed entry June 3-12. Barry said these bigger flows — reaching about 1,000 cubic feet per second vs. the May preview’s 300 CFS — will make the lights brighter and put water on the right side of the falls.

“The Snake River provides a lifeline to many industries in Southern Idaho,” she said. “The annual flows provide a great deal of benefit to the river and we are happy to showcase the falls with bigger water.”

More details, tickets and information can be found at visitsouthidaho.com. Barry said Southern Idaho Tourism will keep the site updated with news about each available night and flows. May 5-8 sold out quickly. There is limited space in the park, so she advised patrons to purchase tickets in advance.

This year’s lights at Shoshone Falls After Dark are comprised of a newer and more capable model of LED, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and ability to easily program color changes. The presenters have partnered with professional lighting artist David Henry once again to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, this time they’re adding more lights so more of the park becomes part of the show.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the second consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.

“Shoshone Falls After Dark has really taken off,” Watson said. “We are looking forward to being part of it again and showing off one of Idaho’s best spots.”

Renowned as the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

“The rainbow falls have become a favorite by visitors and locals,” Barry said. “This May’s preview nights with lower water levels sold out quickly, so we expect a lot of interest with bigger flows.”

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls and lights that illuminate it at during their time slot. The lights will run until 11 p.m. each night. A food vendor will be available for drinks and snacks. Watch visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark for advance vehicle passes, light sneak peeks, and more information on what to expect.

Barry said to stay tuned for announcements about the 2022 Lights & Lasers Festival in the fall.

Contact Southern Idaho Tourism at contact@visitsouthidaho.com for additional questions about this event.

The post Shoshone Falls after dark returns June 3-12 appeared first on Local News 8.