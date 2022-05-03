TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again this spring.

While not all dates can be announced yet, Idaho Power has committed its water to four nights May 5-8.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry, this year’s drought conditions made announcing dates and even lighting the falls uncertain.

“We’ve been working with officials to target the best possible flows,” she said. “After several conversations and deep consideration, Idaho Power has most generously offered to expand scenic flows into the evening hours.”

Idaho Power communications officer Brad Bowling is optimistic about this year and happy the company is able to provide a solution.

“It was a challenge evaluating water levels, use, and our flexibility, but we are excited to be able to help,” Bowling said. “There is still hope more water will be released for the last two weeks of May, but these four nights will guarantee four nights of lights at Shoshone Falls.”

Shoshone Falls will be opened up to the public May 5-8. Barry said announcements for additional dates and bigger flows are anticipated towards the end of the month.

“Southern Idaho is a high desert landscape and we are grateful for every little bit of water that comes our way,” she said. “We are excited for people to get a chance to see Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho’s most popular and iconic landmarks, with tourism being such an important part of our region’s economy.”

More details and information can be found at visitsouthidaho.com. Barry said Southern Idaho Tourism will keep the site updated with news about additional nights and flows.

This year’s lights at Shoshone Falls After Dark are comprised of a newer and more capable model of LED, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and ability to easily program color changes. The presenters have partnered with professional lighting artist David Henry once again to immerse visitors in lights, music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls. Plus, this time they’re adding more lights so more of the park becomes part of the show.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the second consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.

“Shoshone Falls is one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” Watson said. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to continue to be a part of.”

Renowned as the “Niagara of the West,” Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls.

“The lights offer a new way to see Shoshone Falls, and the reception last year was amazing,” Barry said. “All but one evening sold out last year and we hope people will be excited to see it again this year.”

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls and lights that illuminate it at their leisure. The lights will run until 11 p.m. each night. Watch visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark for advance vehicle passes, light sneak peeks and more information on what to expect.

Barry said to stay tuned for announcements about the 2022 Lights & Lasers Festival in the fall.

The post Shoshone Falls After Dark returns May 5 appeared first on Local News 8.