TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone Falls was recently rated by Forbes as the top bucket list destination for Idaho.

In May of 2021, the falls will take on an even bigger role as Idaho’s number one attraction: Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate the falls after dark.

Visitors will experience an application similar to those used at Niagara Falls with a few major and exciting exceptions. The lights at Shoshone Falls are a newer and more capable model, which allows for better color coverage, efficiency, and ability to easily program color changes. The presenters have partnered with professional lighting artist David Henry to immerse visitors in lights, soothing music, and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls.

Michael Watson, chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, said the financial institution is excited to be part of this historic moment.

“Shoshone Falls is of one of Idaho’s most beloved places,” Watson said. “Professionally illuminating the falls after hours is an opportunity we are thrilled to be part of.”

The lights will run May 14 and run nightly through May 31 for public enjoyment, and Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry is looking forward to the illumination, as well.

The lights start around 9 p.m. each night but really hit their peak saturation around 10 p.m. when it’s really dark.

They’ll go off around 11:30-11:45 p.m. depending on the crowd.

“We’ve worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” Barry said. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”

She said with the Snake River Basin in a positive place for snowpack and the continued interest in outdoor activities, it could mean a significant increase in tourism.

Viewers will have the opportunity to enter the park after hours and view the falls and lights that illuminate it at their leisure. The lights will run until almost midnight each night. A food vendor will be available for drinks and snacks. Watch visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark for advanced vehicle passes, light sneak peeks, and more information on what to expect.

Barry said to stay tuned for announcements related to the 2021 Lights & Lasers Festival in the fall. She said Southern Idaho Tourism and Idaho Central Credit Union plan to make it the biggest year yet.

The post Shoshone Falls to be illuminated after dark in May appeared first on Local News 8.