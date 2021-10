KBOI Boise Town Square Mall

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Boise police say multiple people were injured after shots were fired at the Boise Town Square Mall.

One person is in custody, Boise police tweeted.

They’re asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

It’s unknown where exactly in the mall the shooting occurred or how many people were involved.

We’ll update as the story develops.

