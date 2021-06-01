JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Beginning Tuesday, the Teton County Health Department is launching the Hole Community Vaccination Campaign called Shots for Swag.

The goal of the campaign is for 80% of the community to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least the first dose of the vaccine by the week of July 26, 2021.

Anyone who lives or works in Teton County, Wyo. and has received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter.

The campaign will have six weekly drawings beginning the week of June 14, 2021, ending with a grand prize drawing the week of July 26, 2021.

Weekly prizes include gift cards to restaurants, retail stores, and local services, shirts, hats, outerwear, home accessories, horseback riding, raft trips, and one large weekly prize donated from local businesses. To learn more and to enter Shots for Swag click HERE.

Grand Prizes include: golf for two people at Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club, a Via Ferrata for four people at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, a half day Snake River Guided Fishing Trip from Fish on the Fly, a climbing trip for two people from Exum Mountain Guides, a scenic river float for up to four people from JH Vintage Adventures, a one night stay at Hotel Terra, a Suite of Advance Healthcare Directives from Carlman Legal Services, and a private wildlife expedition for up to nine people from Teton Science Schools.

“We are so grateful to our business community for donating amazing prizes for our campaign,” Teton Health Director, Jodie Pond said. “We want people to get back to the activities that they love while protecting their friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors by being vaccinated against COVID-19. We hope many in our community will get vaccinated and sign up for a chance to win great prizes.”

There are still many in the community who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 either due to age or a medical reason. Protect these individuals and consider signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you are able. For community members who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and would like to speak to one of our nurses please call our COVID hotline at 307-732-8628 or visit, www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax.

