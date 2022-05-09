SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting May 16, the Shoup Bridge Campground managed by the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Salmon Field Office will close temporarily for restructuring and paving of the parking lot to establish a trailhead for the Highway 93 South Trail.

To establish the new trailhead, the campground will be restructured to include a designated parking area for day-use parking associated with trail use. An additional kiosk/trail information center will be installed at the parking area with maps and information about the project. The Salmon Field Office will also upgrade recreational infrastructure at the campground including picnic tables, benches, wayfinding signage, trash receptacles, bicycle racks and a self-service bicycle repair station.

“We are looking forward to the completion of this 5-mile trail that will connect the town of Salmon to public lands,” Salmon Field Manager Linda Price said. “The new trailhead will provide parking and services for many years to come.”

Numerous community and national stakeholders have come together to complete this 5-mile paved, non-motorized trail that parallels Highway 93 South from Salmon to the BLM’s Shoup Bridge Campground. Supporters of this ongoing project include Lemhi County, Salmon Valley Stewardship (local non-profit organization), Idaho Transportation Department, Western Federal Lands Highway Division, and the BLM. Construction is underway on the Highway 93 South Trail from Salmon to Shoup Bridge Campground

The campground is expected to reopen in June when construction is complete.

For more information, call the Salmon Field Office at 208-756-5400 or learn more about the site HERE.

