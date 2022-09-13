Storms push up from the remnants of Kay and bring some rain and storms which will diffuse the smoky conditions. Winds from SW will push and gust to 20-30mph especially around storms. Some areas may receive heavy rainfall into the south eastern highlands and showers truly kick in for the valley later this afternoon and into overnights for western Wyoming. Highs in the mid 70’s from Jackson to Pocatello.

Rain and storm chances reprise into Thursday and continue with cooler conditions, 60’s, into weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

The post Showers squelch the haze 76° for most appeared first on Local News 8.