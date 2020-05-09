Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has also hit car dealerships. One in East Idaho is getting creative with how they sell.

“You know it hasn’t been as crazy as we thought it would be,” Stones GM, Kyle Stringham said.

Stones Automotive Group has brought in digital retailing. It helps them find what cars customers are looking at.

“The biggest thing is trying to get our dealership ready to take care of people that don’t want to come in or are unable to get out at this time,” Stringham said. “But we’ve done some excellent things as far as our website to allow people to buy vehicles through our website.”

People can fill out credit information and find out their trade-in value worth all from the website. The group is even selling cars from outside the state.

“Just, for example, the other day we actually had a customer sign, electronically from Missouri,” Stringham said. “So they didn’t even have to come even into our state, to be able to purchase a car from us.”

“One of our customers was shopping at 1:30 in the morning,” Business Manager, Benjamin Hadfield said.

“There’s no salesman wants to be up and talking to a customer 1:30, me included, and, they were able to get up in the middle night they weren’t maybe they weren’t sleeping they’re most likely in their jammies and could have been eating popcorn and doing this process and shopping very comfortably very easily from the comfort of their home.”