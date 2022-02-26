IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new campaign to raise funds for an Idaho Falls shelter has begun.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission showed off a side-by-side they’re raffling off on Friday. The cycle is donated by eagle rock indian motorcycles.

Only 1,000 entries will be allowed to win the utility vehicle. It’s part of their ‘Walk in the Cold’ event.

That event will be held on April 2nd on the Greenbelt in Idaho Falls. You can find more information here.

The event is an effort to help spread awareness of homelessness and hunger in the Eastern Idaho Area.

The Idaho Falls Rescue mission provides meals, places to sleep and clothing for those in need.

