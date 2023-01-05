IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In Idaho Falls, the main roads are pretty clear, but get off on some of the less traveled streets, and it can be a different story.

Contrary to popular belief, public works don’t salt all streets throughout the city. Instead, it focuses its attention on high traffic and extremely important roads. Most residential streets don’t get taken care of until after a winter storm.

“After it snows..we will go in through the residential streets where there’s lower traffic, and fewer accidents,” Public Works PIO Kerry Hammon said. “We’ll start addressing those residential neighborhoods’ streets with sand at the intersections. The sand will give people traction.”

“If we put salt on top of the snow and the residential streets, it’ll cause slush…Then it’ll freeze again and make it worse,” Hammon said.

As more cold weather heads our way, local law enforcement asks that drivers slow down and be on the lookout for black ice. While some residents see the icy roads as the cost of living in Idaho, others think the city should do more.

“They sanded the intersections. But it’s not just the intersections, the accidents that I’ve seen have been on the side roads,” one resident said. “They just slid off the road and up into yards. So I think they need to sand the entire street.”

The post Side street ice challenges in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.