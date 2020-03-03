Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Its been almost six months since Tylee and JJ were last seen.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, who is currently booked in the Kauai Community Correctional Center awaiting her extradition back to Idaho, refuses to tell anyone where the kids are.

Vallow had spent the last few months in Hawaii with her recent husband Chad Daybell. Witnesses say with Vallow’s pending extradition, Daybell has returned to Rexburg, possibly to await her trial.

Earlier Monday, we tried to reach out to Daybell for a comment at his home in Rexburg, but there was a sign on the door that read ‘we are not speaking with the media,’ along with security cameras.

Officials are releasing very limited information regarding the high-profile case or extradition process however, detectives from Rexburg are expected to bring Vallow to the Madison County Jail this week, where she will await her upcoming trial.

The Rexburg Police Department is still leading the investigation with help from other law enforcement agencies like the Madison County Sheriff’s office and the FBI.

Rexburg will soon be flooded with media outlets from all over the country and people who are hoping to find out where the kids are.