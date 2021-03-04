Washington, D.C. (KIFI) – Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson joined Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in reintroducing H.R 1403, the Grizzly Bear State Management Act.

This legislation would return management of the grizzly bear to each state by directing the Department of Interior to re-issue its delisting decision and prohibit further judicial review of this decision.

“The Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear is one of the most well documented bear populations in the world and their numbers have grown from 136 in 1975 to over 700 today,” Simpson said. “For decades, local, state, and federal partners have worked together to revive the population of the Greater Yellowstone Grizzly Bear. This recovery effort should be viewed as a success and I am confident the state agencies are prepared to manage this population.”

This bill would end the incessant litigation over these issues and ensure grizzly bear management is science-driven.

“As in the case of sage grouse and gray wolf populations, Idaho has shown that the state’s wildlife experts are more than capable of successful species management,” Simpson said.

H.R. 1403 has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources full text of the legislation can be read here.

