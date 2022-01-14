BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Representative Mike Simpson is slamming the Voting Rights Bill being pushed by President Biden and Democrats at our nation’s capitol.

“Democrats say they want to expand voting rights, but what they are really trying to accomplish is to eliminate state and local control and hand authority over to the federal government in order to preserve their majority,” Simpson said. “Because of recently enacted state election laws, during the last election our nation saw exceeding high minority voter registration and turn-out. I, of course, believe the right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, but this is just another scare tactic they are pushing to justify an unconstitutional federal power grab and I will not support it.”

The US House just passed this bill in a party-line vote.

It now goes to the Senate, where the Democrats are trying to change the filibuster rule in order to pass it.

The post Simpson slams Voting Rights Bill appeared first on Local News 8.