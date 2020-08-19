Coronavirus Coverage

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

One individual was a male in his 80s with no underlying health conditions, and the other individual was a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

Both individuals were from Bingham County.

This brings the total to six deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.