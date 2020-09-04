Coronavirus Coverage
SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed two more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
One individual was a male in his 70s from Bannock County, and the other individual was a male in his 80s from Bingham County.
This brings the total to 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
