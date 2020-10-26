Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed six more deaths associated with COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Three deaths occurred in Bannock County residents. One was a female in her 100’s, one was a female in her 50’s and the other was a male in

his 60’s.

Two deaths occurred in Bingham County residents. One was a male in his 60’s, and the other a male in his 70’s.

Lastly, a death in a Franklin County resident who was a female in her 60’s.

This brings the total to 41 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.

Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has reported 41 deaths in its health district.

As of Sunday, there are 573 total recorded deaths in the state.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

21 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

311 people were 80+

95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 16 death is pending.

86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 16 death is pending.