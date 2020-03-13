News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health is making it easier for you to get your questions answered. The agency recently activated its call-center to provide the latest information and dispel myths regarding the coronavirus.

Retired volunteer healthcare workers and staff are on-call Monday through Friday from 8 a-m to 5 p-m. By 11 a-m Friday morning, they had already received nearly 10 calls from concerned residents.

Health officials say it’s important for the public to receive fast and accurate information as the virus continues to spread. By providing the public with up-to-date information, provided straight from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, they hope they can help mitigate the spread if it comes to Pocatello.

“We highly recommend that people educate themselves and also take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. So, stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands and avoid crowded places,” community health director, Tracy McCulloch.

Health experts are available Monday through Friday from 8 to 5. You can reach them at (208) 234-5875.