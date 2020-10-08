Coronavirus Coverage

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Hotline will be closed on Monday, October 12 to observe the Columbus Day holiday.

It will reopen on Tuesday, October 13 at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The hotline number is 208-234-5875.

