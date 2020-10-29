News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho appear to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced they have had 5,438 cases to date. There are currently 1,012 active cases in Southeast Idaho.

Bannock, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, and Power County were all declared to be at the orange (high) risk level. Bear Lake and Oneida County registered at the yellow (moderate) risk level.

34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the eight counties. The Board says they are happy that the number has declined within the past week.

378,214 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Idaho. Of those tests, 61,785 people tested positive for the virus.