POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Office of Drug Policy are providing a way Idaho households can safely and conveniently clean out medicine cabinets.

Prescription drug disposal pouches are being provided at no cost you.

Residents of southeast Idaho can contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-478-6300 to request a disposal pouch to be mailed directly to your home.

SIPH’s goal is to detour opportunities for drug abuse, misuse, diversion and accidental poisoning by assisting the public in permanently destroying unused prescriptions or over-the-counter medications, including pills, creams, patches, liquids and films.

Safe medication disposal is the responsibility of every household, and it is important to have at-home solutions available, especially with the current pandemic and for those who do not have easy access to take back events or permanent drop box sites.

For more information about the proper disposal of drugs, contact Chessie Meyer at Southeastern Idaho Public Health 208-478-6300 or cmeyer@siph.idaho.gov.

The post SIPH distributes free prescription drug disposal pouches appeared first on Local News 8.