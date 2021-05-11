POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has launched “Hands to Hearts” to help long-term care facility residents who have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIPH says once someone in the facility tests positive, residents are required to isolate in their bedroom for 14 days per Federal Law by the Centers for Medicare/ Medicaid Services (CMS), and this can result in negative impacts on their social, mental, and physical health.

SIPH will be addressing this problem through the new program.

The health department is asking the community to write letters to these residents to help them get through this pandemic and remind them that they are not alone. It is their hope that through this, we can make a difference in their lives and take step towards a brighter future.

If you are interested in participating in this program, send your letter for residents to SIPH at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive Pocatello, ID 83201, ATTN: Hands to Hearts. This program will be ongoing and contains three parts.

Part 1: “Hands to Hearts” will work with the community to provide letters to Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities.

Part 2: “Hands to Hearts” will provide Long-Term Care Facility Residents exercises and activities to do in their rooms.

Part 3: “Hands to Hearts” will provide Long-Term Care Facility Residents Health Educational Materials about COVID-19 and the vaccine so that they can stay safe and informed.

If you have additional questions, reach out to Lindsey DeLaMare at 208-589-3344.

