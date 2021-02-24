KIFI The Sports & Orthopedic Center at ISU is hosting the mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Southeast Idaho.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – People in the current priority groups are breaking in the new mass vaccination clinic in Southeast Idaho.

Those 65 and older who had scheduled their vaccination last week had their appointments postponed, because a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines was delayed due to weather.

Southeastern Idaho Pubic Health rescheduled most of those postponed appointments for Wednesday, to break in the new mass vaccination clinic.

The clinic is a joint project between SIPH, Idaho State University and the Portneuf Medical Center. It’s held at the Sports and Orthopedic Center on the ISU campus in the Holt Arena parking lot, at 560 Memorial Drive.

Appointments are required, and walk-ins will not be accepted. If you fall into the current vaccine priority group, call Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208) 233-9080 and press #1 to schedule an appointment.

ISU will provide faculty and student nurses, pharmacists and physician assistants as well as other health professions volunteers such as dental hygiene students. SIPH will provide nurses, clinical staff, Medical Reserve Corp volunteers, vaccine and supplies. Portneuf Medical Center is providing use of their facility on the ISU campus.

There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The COVID-19 vaccine will require two doses, separated by three or four weeks depending on the manufacturer. Idahoans should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects such as lowgrade fever, sore arm and fatigue, which indicate that the vaccine is working.

SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on its website at www.siphidaho.org. If you do not qualify for a vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up for an email update alerting you when the vaccine is available and how to make an appointment.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

The post SIPH mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic now open to eligible groups appeared first on Local News 8.