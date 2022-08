POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday.

SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them.

If you dropped off a bat on Monday or you know the individual who did, call 208-478-6303. It is very important officials speak with you.

