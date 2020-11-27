Health

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – World Aids Day is on December 1, 2020. Southeastern Idaho Public Health is joining with organizations around the world to take action towards ending the AIDS epidemic by offering free rapid HIV and syphilis testing for at-risk people for the entire month of December in each of our 8 county offices.

The HIV/AIDS epidemic has taken the lives of over 39 million people since it began over 31 years ago. People living with HIV are part of Idaho communities. Idahoans have died in this epidemic. Thankfully, HIV infections in the US are declining thanks to new drugs that allow people living with HIV to eliminate their risk of passing the virus on to others and to have normal life expectancies. If you or someone you care about has risk, get tested for free at Southeastern Idaho Public Health this December and help us end the AIDS epidemic!

People from all backgrounds get HIV. Getting infected has nothing to do with who you are, and everything to do what you do. You should get tested if you:

have sex without a condom with more than one person

use needles to inject drugs

have ever been infected with an STD

If you have questions or would like to make an appointment for a free test, please call 208-233-9080.