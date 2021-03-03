POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging people aged 65 and older who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination to call Public Health at 208-234-5875 or the provider of their choice to schedule an appointment while the vaccine is still designated for this group.

SIPH will be moving to the next priority group starting Monday, March 15.

Those eligible as part of the next subgroup include frontline workers who have close and frequent contact with others as part of their regular job duties, which puts them at higher risk for exposure.

The State’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee defines this category as:

Food and agricultural workers

Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors

Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers (Food service workers i.e., restaurant and fast-food will be included in phase 3, which is estimated to occur in early April)

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Services workers

Flight crews

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who are critical infrastructure employees and who work indoors

Homeless Shelter residents

SIPH said it is important to note that vaccination in one phase may not be complete before vaccination in another phase begins. Vaccination in these phases will likely overlap.

SIPH is encouraging businesses and industries who are eligible for the new subgroup to begin planning.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to work with their employer on how to best access the vaccine when it becomes available or seek appointments through an enrolled vaccine provider.

SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on the website HERE.

If you do not qualify for vaccine in any of the current priority groups, you may sign up for an email update alerting you when vaccine is available and how to make an appointment HERE.

SIPH said current estimates are that by early summer 2021, enough vaccine will be available for everyone who is recommended to receive the vaccine. There are no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative fees. Individuals who receive the vaccine may experience mild side effects such as lowgrade fever, sore arm and fatigue, which indicate that the vaccine is working.

“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said. “While we roll these vaccines out across southeast Idaho, it is important everyone continues to do their part in fighting this pandemic by wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings.”

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.

